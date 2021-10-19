Running Oak Capital LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Running Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 93.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,048 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $113.43.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

