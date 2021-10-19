Running Oak Capital LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Running Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Maximus comprises 3.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Maximus worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock worth $2,093,406 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

