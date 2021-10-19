Running Oak Capital LLC Trims Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Running Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up 3.1% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

