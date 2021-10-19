Ryo Currency Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0932 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $10,545.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,889.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.16 or 0.06021581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.08 or 0.00291251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $611.11 or 0.00956508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00081998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.19 or 0.00397854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00265356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.97 or 0.00261339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

