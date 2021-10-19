SafeCapital Market Capitalization Hits $41,092.05 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $41,092.05 and approximately $202.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00025902 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000935 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 196.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

