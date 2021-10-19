Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Down 3.4%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.32 and last traded at $42.55. 5,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 621,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.06.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.