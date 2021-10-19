Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SAPMY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. Saipem has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

