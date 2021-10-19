salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $4,835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 792,528 shares of company stock valued at $206,770,821 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.78. 21,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,273. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.61 billion, a PE ratio of 117.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $293.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

