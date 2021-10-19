Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.00.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,260,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFM traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.75. 3,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.33. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $117.22 and a 1-year high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

