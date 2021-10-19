Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100,755 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 60,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,402. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

