Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SRPT. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.89.

Shares of SRPT opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after buying an additional 2,296,187 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after buying an additional 1,617,382 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,855,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,647,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after buying an additional 279,614 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

