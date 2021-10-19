Scala (XLA) Price Reaches $0.0002

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $6,403.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00064379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00067906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00098067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,878.72 or 0.99677073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.58 or 0.05991322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.