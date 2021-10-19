Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SCOTF remained flat at $$66.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $68.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52.
About Scout24
