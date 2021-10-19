Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SCOTF remained flat at $$66.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $68.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

