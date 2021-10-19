SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lowered its stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 107.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 8.3% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 270,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $242,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHAC opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.