Sculati Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 46,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

