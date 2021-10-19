Sculati Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.5% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $581,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 590,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $66,014,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

SBUX stock opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.80. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.