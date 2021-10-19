SEEN Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. One SEEN coin can now be bought for $3.47 or 0.00005477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $1,955.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SEEN has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00040628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00192834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00089220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

