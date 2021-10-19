Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.67.

Get Seer alerts:

Shares of SEER stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $35.22. 236,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,516. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20. Seer has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. Analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seer by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after buying an additional 147,023 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Seer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Seer by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,942,000 after purchasing an additional 230,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.