SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stake Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 100.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

