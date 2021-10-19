Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report $196.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.60 million and the lowest is $196.00 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $101.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $706.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $715.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $895.75 million, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $907.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 494,702 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 116.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,841 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.71. 297,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,757. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.