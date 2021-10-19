SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 192,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 323,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,846. The company has a market cap of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.73. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

