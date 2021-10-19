ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $80.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

