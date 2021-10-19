Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STRNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Severn Trent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $40.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

