Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. Severn Trent has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $40.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

