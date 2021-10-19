SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,862 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $82.35 and a one year high of $154.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.59.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

