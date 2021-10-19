SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 9,172 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

