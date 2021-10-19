SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,238 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CureVac by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 270.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 20.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at $983,000. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CureVac alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. CureVac has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $151.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $76.92. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.