SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 59.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,295 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 672.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 245,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 19.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 22.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

NYSE:EQC opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00.

EQC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.