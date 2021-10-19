SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Freshpet by 15.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Freshpet by 256.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Freshpet by 6,641.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 39.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 82,637 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Shares of FRPT opened at $146.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average is $155.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -348.55 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,456 shares of company stock worth $2,350,702. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

