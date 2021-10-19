SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 24,162 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 61.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $48.37.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.