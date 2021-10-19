SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,888,000 after acquiring an additional 956,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,181,000 after acquiring an additional 189,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,376,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,256,000 after acquiring an additional 481,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

