Shay Capital LLC Acquires New Position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 562,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000. Shay Capital LLC owned 1.52% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYMD. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,707,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,609,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MYMD opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.

