Shay Capital LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Shay Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 527.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after buying an additional 2,389,675 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 721.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,522,000 after buying an additional 2,163,704 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 105.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,727,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,006,000 after buying an additional 1,915,807 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,412.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,819,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,819,000 after buying an additional 1,699,332 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,497,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after buying an additional 930,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

