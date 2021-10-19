Shay Capital LLC Invests $1.61 Million in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $3,870,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $625,718,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $4,296,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

CMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

CMAX opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96. CareMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

