Shay Capital LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shay Capital LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at $366,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.52.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $253.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.83. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

