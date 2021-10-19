Shilanski & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $83,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,706,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,871,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,704,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,930,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.8075 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

