Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMG. upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $159.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.76 and a 12 month high of $180.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.95.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

