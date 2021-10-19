Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes $185,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ING Groep by 16,182.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Shares of ING opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

