Short Interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Rises By 27.0%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the September 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 99,798 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.69. 100,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $84.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.