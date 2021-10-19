Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Rises By 28.6%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of Bangkok Bank Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This is an increase from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.