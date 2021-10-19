Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Increases By 31.3%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $$9.57 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,525. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

