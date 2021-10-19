Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Declines By 24.8%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 392,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 55.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 185.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $228.22 million, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.93. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 16.36%.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

