Short Interest in BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Declines By 30.8%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on BW LPG in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BWLLY opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $0.7706 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

