Short Interest in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Decreases By 27.3%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

CAH traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,774,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,725. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

