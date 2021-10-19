Short Interest in Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Grows By 22.2%

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of ELLH opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.48. Elah has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

About Elah

Elah Holdings, Inc engages in acquisition of profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets to generate sustainable profitability and cash flows. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

