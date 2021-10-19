Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Drops By 26.8%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 102.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $434,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $358,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 61,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,304. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 21.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

