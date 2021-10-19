Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Drops By 22.0%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,300 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 655,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.4 days.

OTCMKTS GNZUF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

