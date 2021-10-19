Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Drops By 22.0%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,300 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 655,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.4 days.

OTCMKTS GNZUF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

