Short Interest in JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Grows By 32.6%

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 699.0 days.

Shares of JCDXF stock remained flat at $$27.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCDXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

