Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Grows By 30.3%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 628,500 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 482,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGF traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. 5,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,165. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

