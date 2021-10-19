Short Interest in Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Drops By 21.3%

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.9 days.

LNDAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LNDAF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

